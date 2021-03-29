Quarterhill Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,405.76.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

Quarterhill stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.51. 271,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,884. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

