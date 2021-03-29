Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Purchases C$47,586.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at C$142,758.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,810.24.

Shares of QTRH traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 271,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.51. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

