Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,720.10.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

TSE QTRH traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,884. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.39 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

