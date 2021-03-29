Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Sells $103,678.75 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $103,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 908 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $3,459.48.

On Friday, March 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $41,775.20.

Shares of QRHC stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $3.95. 147,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 million, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

