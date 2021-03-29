Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 3,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Raymond James cut Questor Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.