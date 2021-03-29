QUINADS (QUIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $235,418.57 and approximately $59.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUINADS alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070277 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002555 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QUINADS Coin Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.