QunQun Trading 24.1% Higher This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One QunQun token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $785,814.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

