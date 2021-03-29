Qwertycoin Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

