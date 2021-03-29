Rachel Kapcan Sells 110,900 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,717,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,052,725.43.

Rachel Kapcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Rachel Kapcan sold 7,500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$139,350.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rachel Kapcan sold 107,300 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.48, for a total value of C$2,090,708.31.

Shares of AT traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.13. The company has a market cap of C$857.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.03. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

AT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

