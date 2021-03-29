Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,508 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.45% of Radian Group worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

