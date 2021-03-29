Radix (EXRD) Market Cap Reaches $106.70 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Radix token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $106.70 million and $4.47 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00217863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.69 or 0.00934340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00078142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Radix Profile

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

