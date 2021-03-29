Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the February 28th total of 964,500 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

RDWR opened at $26.34 on Monday. Radware has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,885,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 862,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 162,230 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

