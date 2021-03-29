Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.63 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 40.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002437 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $71.63 million and $50.06 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 96.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.86 or 0.00492335 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.