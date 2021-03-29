Raise (RAISE) Trading 105.3% Higher This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $203,940.38 and $6,828.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 105.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.10 or 0.00622831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

