Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises about 1.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after buying an additional 144,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.