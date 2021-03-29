Rashid Wasti Sells 4,087 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total transaction of C$445,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,612.75.

George Weston stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$109.26. 28,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$91.95 and a 52-week high of C$109.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on WN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

