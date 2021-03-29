Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $35,583.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

