Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $9.37 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $13,514.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.24 or 0.00220359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.50 or 0.00948212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00079790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029913 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,418,225,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

