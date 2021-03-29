Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $151.58 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $151.58 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00058772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007555 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00220586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $552.02 or 0.00961007 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,442,755,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

