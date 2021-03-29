Raydium Market Capitalization Hits $221.38 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $9.11 or 0.00015644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $221.38 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00059398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.00965485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,669 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

