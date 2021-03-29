Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) a $34.00 Price Target

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) has been assigned a $34.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $19.38. 6,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,924. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $393.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

