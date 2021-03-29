Raymond James Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $100.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $92.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,249,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,917,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,917,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

