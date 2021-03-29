Raynor Geoffrey Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raynor Geoffrey boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 20.5% of Raynor Geoffrey’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Raynor Geoffrey’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 29,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,497,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $180.86 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.26 and its 200-day moving average is $309.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

