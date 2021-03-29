Raynor Geoffrey Purchases 1,485 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raynor Geoffrey raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 16.3% of Raynor Geoffrey’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Raynor Geoffrey’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $3,376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

TDG traded down $7.20 on Monday, hitting $579.24. 1,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,459. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.00 and a 12 month high of $626.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $594.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

