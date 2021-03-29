Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $55,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

RTX traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $77.95. 125,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,114. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

