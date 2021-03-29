RChain Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $92.82 million and $360,018.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.00621940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.