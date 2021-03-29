Realio Network Hits One Day Volume of $296,078.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $296,078.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00059398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.00965485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.