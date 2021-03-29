Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $430.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.72 million and the highest is $435.20 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

