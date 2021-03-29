Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2021 – Cassava Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

3/23/2021 – Cassava Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

3/17/2021 – Cassava Sciences is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Cassava Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Cassava Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

3/9/2021 – Cassava Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

3/4/2021 – Cassava Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

2/19/2021 – Cassava Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. 18,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -191.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

