Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/26/2021 – Cassava Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “
- 3/23/2021 – Cassava Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.
- 3/17/2021 – Cassava Sciences is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Cassava Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Cassava Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “
- 3/9/2021 – Cassava Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “
- 3/4/2021 – Cassava Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “
- 2/19/2021 – Cassava Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “
Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. 18,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -191.29 and a beta of 1.47.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
