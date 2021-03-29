Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lemonade (LMND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lemonade (NYSE: LMND):

3/15/2021 – Lemonade is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.



3/9/2021 – Lemonade had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2021 – Lemonade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “



2/18/2021 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of LMND traded down $3.77 on Monday, hitting $83.61. 2,417,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,049. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

