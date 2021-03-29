Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/18/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Akero Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Akero Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/11/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/2/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. 13,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

Get Akero Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.