Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brenntag (BNTGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS: BNTGY) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – Brenntag was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/15/2021 – Brenntag had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/15/2021 – Brenntag was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

3/11/2021 – Brenntag had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2021 – Brenntag was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

3/1/2021 – Brenntag was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

2/22/2021 – Brenntag had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BNTGY stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag SE has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

