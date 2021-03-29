Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BRP (DOOO)

BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $107.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $100.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $98.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – BRP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – BRP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/17/2021 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 784,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,187. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24.

Get BRP Inc alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.