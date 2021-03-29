Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Utz Brands (UTZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2021 – Utz Brands is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00.

3/23/2021 – Utz Brands is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Utz Brands is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

2/13/2021 – Utz Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

2/10/2021 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/6/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Utz Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

2/3/2021 – Utz Brands was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Utz Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

UTZ traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. 15,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,376. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Get Utz Brands Inc alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.