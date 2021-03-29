Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boyd Group Services (BYD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD):

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$250.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$254.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$239.00 to C$250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$260.00 to C$265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

2/19/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$249.00 to C$250.00.

2/17/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$260.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$225.59. 6,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,302. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$215.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$132.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. Analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.2800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

