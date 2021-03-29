Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE: CWX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.50.

TSE:CWX opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$10.41. The firm has a market cap of C$710.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

