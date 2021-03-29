Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ON24 (ONTF)

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – ON24 is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.98.
In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.
