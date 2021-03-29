Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE: TIXT) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2021 – TELUS International (Cda) is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TIXT opened at $27.29 on Monday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

