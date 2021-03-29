Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,600 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.66% from the stock’s previous close.
RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,372 ($83.25). 941,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,207.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,052.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
