Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,600 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.66% from the stock’s previous close.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,372 ($83.25). 941,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,207.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,052.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

