Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.97. 243,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,383. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

