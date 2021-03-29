Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.97. 243,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,383. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

