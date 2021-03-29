Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

