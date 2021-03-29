RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Up 1.9% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $396.52 million and $3.25 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00252781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00060423 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00089289 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

