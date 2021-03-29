Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 662.30 ($8.65).

Shares of LON:RDW traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 623 ($8.14). 702,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,316. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.93 ($4.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 644.50 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 580.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 516.86.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

