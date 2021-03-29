Reef (REEF) Price Hits $0.0438 on Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Reef has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $494.02 million and $185.26 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.86 or 0.00620175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00025887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

