Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,889,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.