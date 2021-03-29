Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.53

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 23733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

