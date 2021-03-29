Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,518.70

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,518.70 ($32.91) and last traded at GBX 1,826.50 ($23.86), with a volume of 3038455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,807 ($23.61).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

Get Relx alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,765.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,762.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £35.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.