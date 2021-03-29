Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 104,049 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.82% of NetSol Technologies worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NTWK opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.93. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

