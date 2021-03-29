Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 474,873 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of Selecta Biosciences worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of SELB opened at $4.18 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $469.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.