Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 143,530 Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.20% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 106,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $360.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

